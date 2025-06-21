Specification Size: 5.33 x 5.51 x 4.65 inches Weight: 1.54 lbs Bulb Type: LED Laser: No Control: On unit only Rotation: Yes Sleep timer: Yes Speaker: No

We never quite know what to expect when we order a random no-brand product from Amazon. There’s no guarantee of quality, so opening up a box is a lottery as to what you’re going to get. With the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector, however, we’ve hit the jackpot: This star projector is seriously good quality, well deserving of a place amongst the best star projectors you can buy — and out-performing projectors costing more than twice the price.

While we’re awarding the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector a 5-star rating, it does come with a note of caution. Just like the much-loved Astronaut Starry Sky projector, this is an unbranded product on Amazon. We’ve purchased the Hommkiety version, but you’ll find other manufacturers listing an identical-looking product under a different brand name. We cannot guarantee that every product will be exactly the same, so if you grab this Galaxy Projector from a different brand, you may not have the same experience as we did.

Don’t let that put you off purchasing this excellent star projector, however. This is a seriously impressive piece of kit that, in some regards, gives even the Sega Toys Homestar Classic a run for its money — a projector often lauded as one of the best on the market.

Hommkiety Galaxy Projector review: Design

Great build quality

Looks more like a scientific instrument than a toy

Can easily angle at a wall or ceiling

Despite coming in a non-descript, cheap-looking box, the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector is anything but cheap once you’ve got it out. It’s very well packaged and feels like a premium product thanks to its weightiness and solid feel. Compared to most other star projectors, this one feels like a premium product: It’s more like a true scientific instrument than a toy.

The projector, shaped to resemble a telescope, is connected to a hinged base. The base is solid enough that, no matter where the projector is pointed, it always feels sturdy. You can easily angle the projector anywhere on a 180-degree scale, so adjusting it between a wall and the ceiling is no problem.

All the controls for the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector can be found on the side of the projector itself. There’s no remote control here, which means you’ll need to get up to operate the unit. The on-body controls are straightforward enough to use, though, so it’s not an issue.

Hommkiety Galaxy Projector review: Performance

Sharp, clear projections

Beautifully vivid and colorful

Easy to focus

Only one word came out of our mouth when we first turned on the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector: ‘Wow!’. The projector came preinstalled with a disk showing the Moon and stars, but there are nine more included in the box. Staring up at the moon, shining bright on our bedroom ceiling, was quite the experience: The projections here are beautifully bright and incredibly vivid.

Getting the projector into focus takes no time at all, either. Simply rotate the focus wheel — found around the outside of the projector light — to find the sweet spot. It took a matter of seconds to get the Moon to be as pin-sharp as it should be. Of course, the level of focus you’ll need will depend on how far away the projector is from the surface you’re projecting on, so if you’re planning on moving the projector around, you might need to refocus every time. It’s not a big deal, though, given how easy it is to do.

We tried all 10 of the projections, and found each one to be as pleasing as the last, even the more ‘just-for-fun’ options, like glowing jellyfish. You’ll undoubtedly have your favorite projections, but making your way through them all is a truly joyful experience of discovery. Even as adults, we reveled in every image cast upon our ceiling. For kids, it’s going to be even more amazing.

Hommkiety Galaxy Projector review: Functionality

10 disks included

No Bluetooth speaker

Built-in sleep timer

What’s particularly impressive is that the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector contains 10 different projection disks, all offering stunning images. We’ve not been disappointed with any of them, although we do have our favorites — probably the Moon and the Spiral Galaxy.

Images are realistic depictions of space rather than being random collections of stars, giving it a degree of scientific accuracy that most other star projectors don’t offer. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed making our way through them all, including the solar system, Earth, Saturn, and the Virgo Supercluster.

There’s a built-in sleep timer on the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector, allowing you to enjoy the images as you fall asleep without worrying about it running all night. That’s about the only extra ‘feature’ you’ll find here, though: This is purely about the projections, so you won’t find a Bluetooth speaker or any other bells and whistles.

Should you buy the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector?

If you want a sharp star projector capable of projecting a variety of realistic space-themed imagery onto your walls or ceilings, you should seriously consider the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector. Its lack of branding aside, this is a seriously impressive projector that gives even the most expensive competitors a run for their money. We love how sharp and vivid the projections are, and the build quality of the projector itself feels far more impressive than the $50 price tag would suggest.

Whether you’re shopping for adults or children, this is a solid choice. If you want random patterns and colors projected onto your ceiling, there are cheaper options, of course. But in terms of educational value, wow factor and value for money, we don’t think you can beat this.