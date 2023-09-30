This week, Honda revealed new information about its upcoming mini electric N-Van e with an anticipated 130 miles (210 km) of range. The new Honda N-Van e is built for business and personal use with features like vehicle-to-home (V2H), a flexible interior, and portable power capabilities.

The Japanese automaker announced plans last December to launch a new light commercial EV based on its gas-powered Honda N-Van.

Honda’s goal was to expand the usability of its ICE light van in the form of an EV. As such, the exterior is nearly identical despite the bumper being made from recycled materials.

Honda mounted a thinner battery under the cargo area floor to provide a spacious interior with a low and flat base. Meanwhile, the passenger and rear seats can be folded flat for more cargo room.

For effortless loading and unloading, Honda also eliminated the center pillar typically found in vehicles on the passenger side.

The low center of gravity and practically no noise or vibration provide a quiet ride for those early morning or late night deliveries.

Honda electric N-Van e (Source: Honda)

Meet the new electric Honda N-Van e

Honda aims for its electric N-Van e to have over 130 miles (210 km) of cruising range, sufficient for city deliveries. With an additional ECON mode, drivers can reduce the energy consumption of the air conditioner to extend the cruising range.

(Source: Honda)

The electric Honda N-Van e will be offered in three trims: L4, FUN, and L2. Based on the trim, added equipment can include Honda SENSING ADAS, multi-reflector halogen headlights, and other advanced safety features.

Honda’s new electric N-Van is more than a way to get from point A to point B. It’s a portable power device with a 1,500 W output. Users can connect electrical products like tools, appliances, and more through its external power supply port.

Perhaps more importantly, Honda’s new electric N-Van can power your home appliances in an emergency. By connecting the N-Van e to an external power supply installed at home, it can be used as an energy source.

When the Japanese automaker initially revealed the electric light van last year, it stated the starting price would be 1 million yen, or around $7,000.

Prototype of Honda N-Van e L4 interior (Source: Honda)

The all-electric N-Van is set to launch next spring in Japan. Honda is testing it domestically and overseas to verify range, performance, battery reliability, and charging.

Honda will showcase a vehicle prototype at the Japan Mobility Show starting October 28. Media days begin on October 25, so check back for more info.

Meanwhile, in the US, Honda unveiled its first electric SUV, the 2024 Prologue, as pre-sales begin later this year.