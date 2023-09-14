Honda is reviving its Motocompo scooter — sold in the early 1980s as gasoline-powered portable mobility solution — with battery-electric power. Still compact and portable, the new Motocompacto is being marketed as a “first and last mile” option for those who need to go juuuuust a little bit farther than their cars will allow.

Portability remains the name of the game, so calibrate your expectations appropriately. The Motocompacto will offer just 12 miles of total range from a 6.8Ah battery. That’s far cry from the super-efficient Motocompo’s 90-plus miles of theoretical gasoline range, but at least this one won’t stink up your trunk.

“Motocompacto is uniquely Honda – a fun, innovative and unexpected facet of our larger electrification strategy,” said Honda VP Jane Nakagawa. “Sold in conjunction with our new all-electric SUVs, Motocompacto supports our goal of carbon neutrality by helping customers with end-to-end zero-emissions transport.”

The little motor offers 490 watts of peak output, delivering 11.8 pound-feet of torque. And it’s front-wheel drive; of course it is, right? How very on-brand. The company says the Motocompacto can be charged from dead to full in 3.5 hours on an old-fashioned 110V outlet. It’s just over 38 inches long and 35 inches tall when fully deployed and offers a 24.5-inch seat height, but compacts to just over 29 x 21 inches when folded. All in, the package weighs 41.3 pounds.

“Motocompacto is easy to use and fun to ride, but was also designed with safety, durability, and security in mind,” said Nick Ziraldo, project lead and design engineering unit leader at Honda Development and Manufacturing of America. “It uses a robust heat-treated aluminum frame and wheels, bright LED headlight and taillight, side reflectors, and a welded steel lock loop on the kickstand that is compatible with most bike locks.”

Honda says the Motocompacto will cost less than $1,000 and will be available for purchase starting in November through Motocompacto.honda.com or your local Honda/Acura dealer.