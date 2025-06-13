The Hong Kong government plans to permit more businesses to test higher-capacity aerial vehicles, aiming to boost the low-altitude economy and assess their impact on logistics efficiency and traffic, Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun said.

Speaking to more than 100 government officials, company executives, venture capitalists and researchers at the International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo on Friday, he said losses were possible even though these drones are expected to create a global market worth several billion dollars in the next few years.

“Amendments to local laws and regulations to promote the development of the low-altitude economy are in the works,” he said. One of the key points of the amended laws would be to allow higher payloads, which would result in more such drones being allowed to operate, he added.

The official did not say which types of flying vehicles would be given the go ahead as he promoted the low-altitude economy at the city’s largest marquee event.

08:18 Flying taxis, airships and drones: the rise of China’s low-altitude economy Flying taxis, airships and drones: the rise of China’s low-altitude economy

“Some of the businesses will be highly successful after they are commercialised, while some will not,” Wong said.

Hong Kong launched a sandbox project to support the low-altitude economy – businesses operating aerial vehicles below 1,000 metres – last November, which was aimed at testing airspace operations and infrastructure, as well as developing policies and regulatory guidelines for the so-called eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) industry.