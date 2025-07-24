Hong Kong authorities have removed about 1,200 trees after Typhoon Wipha struck the city and triggered the first No 10 signal in two years, with inspections expected to wrap up by the end of the week.

In a social media post on Thursday, the Development Bureau also appealed to the public to report trees that potentially posed safety hazards.

“If the public suspects that there are safety issues with trees or signs that are in danger of falling, as well as other matters that may pose a threat to public safety, please call the hotline 1823 or report through the mobile application (1823) immediately so that we can follow up as soon as possible,” it said.

The bureau also shared images of workers in safety gear cutting up fallen branches with a chainsaw and inspecting drainage areas.

It said that departments under its purview had immediately launched special inspections of blocked drains, slopes, trees and other potentially hazardous structures following the typhoon.

Apart from removing about 1,200 trees that had fallen or were deemed “dangerous”, another 1,500 had been pruned and stabilised, the bureau said.

The bureau added that the department responsible for checking trees had almost completed its work and was expected to wrap up matters by Friday.