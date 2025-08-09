Hong Kong authorities have launched an investigation after an employee of a Highways Department contractor died after collapsing at work.

The department said on Saturday that it had been notified by a contractor that a worker had collapsed while carrying out cleaning work on a footbridge near Ma Chai Hang Recreation Ground in Wong Tai Sin at around 10am.

Police said the man, 63, was unconscious when sent to Caritas Medical Centre in Sham Shui Po and was later certified dead.

The police force said the cause of death would be determined by an autopsy, adding that initial investigations suggested the man had collapsed while working.

According to the department, the worker’s normal working hours were between 8.30am and 5pm from Monday to Saturday, while overtime of about two to three hours was required depending on actual work needs.

The man had been working on a footbridge in Wong Tai Sin when he collapsed. Photo: Cable News

The department said in addition to lunch breaks, the contractor had arranged appropriate rest periods for workers and provided cool drinking water.