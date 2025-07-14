A resident of a care home for the mentally disabled in Hong Kong has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man in the facility died following a fight.

A dispute broke out between two male residents, both in their fifties, at Ming Sum Home for the SEN in Wong Uk Tsuen, Yuen Long, and the confrontation turned physical at about 5.40pm on Monday.

One of the men was believed to have hit and kicked the other, a police source said.

The injured resident was rushed to Pok Oi Hospital in Yuen Long but was certified dead at 6.35pm.

After a preliminary investigation, police arrested the suspect on suspicion of murder.

The Yuen Long district crime squad is handling the case.