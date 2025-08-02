Hong Kong has confirmed its first imported case of chikungunya fever since 2019, involving a boy who returned from the mainland Chinese city of Foshan which is facing an outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease, the Post has learned.

A source confirmed the imported case of the chikungunya infection on Saturday, weeks after outbreaks of the disease were identified in Guangdong. About 6,100 cases have been recorded in the province so far, with about 90 per cent of patients concentrated in Foshan’s Shunde district.

The boy had been staying in Shunde for almost two weeks before returning to Hong Kong, according to a source.

Health authorities are expected to announce more details later on Saturday.

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu Guozhong visited the southern city of Foshan in Guangdong province, urging residents to “strictly implement port health quarantine measures”, according to state news agency Xinhua on Friday.

During his trip to Guangdong, Liu told authorities to “improve prevention and control measures”, “effectively eliminate mosquitoes” and halt the disease’s “spread channels”.

Chikungunya fever is spread by Aedes albopictus mosquito bites, with cases typically developing fever and joint pain that can last for a long period. Other potential symptoms include muscle pain, nausea and rashes.