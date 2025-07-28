A Hong Kong dancer left paralysed after being hit by a falling giant screen at a concert by popular Cantopop boy band Mirror in 2022 is suing a government department and 11 other parties involved in the show’s production for an undisclosed amount of compensation.

The defendants have been accused of negligence and breaching their duty of care.

Among those named in the claims are the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, a contractor it hired, and a Guangdong-based stage production house, according to writs filed to the High Court this month.

Injured dancer Mo Li Kai-yin, 30, was left paralysed from the neck down in the accident at the Hong Kong Coliseum, operated by the department, and is currently receiving treatment overseas.

Li, represented by his lawyers, filed three writs, claiming damages “for the catastrophic personal injuries, loss and damage” he sustained on July 28, 2022 while working as a dancer at the Mirror concert.

During the show, a 500kg (1,100lbs) LED screen measuring four metres (13 feet) by four metres and suspended from the ceiling suddenly fell and hit Li.