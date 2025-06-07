A Hong Kong minibus has been engulfed in flames on a highway after its engine potentially overheated, with passengers narrowly managing to get out in time.

Police said the vehicle was travelling along Yuen Long Highway and bound for Tuen Mun’s San Hui when smoke started emerging from the minibus at 6.28am on Saturday.

Passengers were asked to get off the minibus immediately.

A video circulating online shows the blaze completely engulfing the vehicle as thick black smoke billows up into the sky.

The force said it suspected the fire was triggered by an overheated engine, adding that firefighters had turned up nothing suspicious during their initial investigation.

Police added that no one was injured in the incident.