Hong Kong is mourning the loss of two beloved film stars, Chow Chung and Suet Nei.

Chow, known in recent decades for his roles as a “lovable old gentleman” in many local productions, died from pneumonia at the age of 92 on Friday, according to friends.

Suet Nei’s family, meanwhile, said the actress, 77, succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Thursday, 10 days after the death of her husband, renowned kung fu choreographer Tang Chia.

“It is a double whammy and a great loss to the sector,” Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild vice-president Candice Yu On-on said.

Kung fu choreographer Tang Chia and Suet Nei were seen as a model couple in the business. Photo: Handout

Chow, born Sin Kam-wing in Hong Kong in 1932, left a six-decade legacy across television and film.