A tropical cyclone in the western North Pacific is developing gradually and moving westwards, with the Hong Kong Observatory expecting showers in the city early next week.

The forecaster said on Thursday night that an area of low pressure was bringing unsettled weather to the northern part of Luzon, the Philippines, and was expected to enter the South China Sea in the next couple of days.

“The tropical cyclone over the western North Pacific is expected to move westwards in the next few days and develop gradually. However, there are still uncertainties in its subsequent movement and intensity,” it said, adding that the area of low pressure would bring showers to the city next week.

The weather will be mainly fine and very hot across southern China over the coming days, according to the Observatory, while showers are expected to gradually increase along the southern coast in the middle to latter part of next week.

Friday’s weather will be mainly fine. The minimum temperature in the morning will be around 28 degrees Celsius (82.4 Fahrenheit).

Conditions are set to be very hot during the day, with a maximum temperature of about 33 degrees in urban areas, and a few degrees higher in the New Territories.