HONG KONG – Hong Kong launched a sprawling sports complex on March 1, with officials and celebrities opening the HK$30 billion (S$5.2 billion) Kai Tak Sports Park at its centrepiece 50,000-seat stadium.

The 28ha sports park has transformed the Kai Tak neighbourhood, once the site of Hong Kong’s airport that sat amid dense urban development at the harbour’s edge – a famously challenging landing spot for pilots.

Hong Kong is seeking to regain its mojo as a hub for international sports, cultural and entertainment events, after its reputation was bruised by political upheaval and strict Covid-19 curbs.

Thousands flocked to the opening ceremony held at the waterfront stadium, which boasts a purplish facade dubbed “Pearl of the Orient” and a retractable roof.

City leader John Lee said the facilities ushered in a “state-of-the-art new stage for Hong Kong”.

The stadium is expected to host the rugby Hong Kong Sevens later in March and Coldplay concerts in April.

Officials hope the high-profile events will boost Hong Kong’s profile in Asia.

In 2024, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ditched Hong Kong for Singapore, while the NBA inked a deal with Macau.

Hong Kong’s government floated the idea of an Olympic-standard stadium as early as the 2000s, but construction only began in 2019 and was beset with delays.

The complex also features a 10,000-seat sports centre, a 5,000-seat public sports ground and three shopping malls.

Aside from song and dance, the ceremony on March 1 also featured a face-off between martial arts movie star Donnie Yen and Olympic gold medallist fencer Vivian Kong. AFP

Join ST’s Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.