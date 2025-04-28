Hong Kong police are searching for a man who broke into a home and attempted to steal a safe containing HK$200,000 (US$25,782) of jewellery that he later abandoned.

The force said on Monday that it received a report from a Happy Valley resident at around 7.46pm the previous day that a man was suspected to have broken into a neighbouring flat in Shiu Fai Terrace.

It added that the neighbour followed the man to a set of stairs near a children’s playground on Stubb’s Road, where the burglar abandoned the safe he tried to steal from the property and fled.

Force says suspect is aged between 40 and 50. Photo: Google Maps

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found signs of looting at the Shiu Fai Terrace residence and around HK$200,000 worth of jewellery in the safe that had been left behind.

The victim was a local man surnamed Lam, police said.

The force said the suspect was aged between 40 and 50, about 170cm to 180cm tall and had a thin physique. He was wearing a blue shirt, dark trousers, a black hat and a mask at the time of the incident.

After preliminary investigations, the case was classified as burglary and handed over to a team from the Wan Chai Police District for follow-up.