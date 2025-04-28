Hong Kong police are searching for a man who broke into a home and attempted to steal a safe containing HK$200,000 (US$25,782) of jewellery that he later abandoned.
The force said on Monday that it received a report from a Happy Valley resident at around 7.46pm the previous day that a man was suspected to have broken into a neighbouring flat in Shiu Fai Terrace.
It added that the neighbour followed the man to a set of stairs near a children’s playground on Stubb’s Road, where the burglar abandoned the safe he tried to steal from the property and fled.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers found signs of looting at the Shiu Fai Terrace residence and around HK$200,000 worth of jewellery in the safe that had been left behind.
The victim was a local man surnamed Lam, police said.
The force said the suspect was aged between 40 and 50, about 170cm to 180cm tall and had a thin physique. He was wearing a blue shirt, dark trousers, a black hat and a mask at the time of the incident.
After preliminary investigations, the case was classified as burglary and handed over to a team from the Wan Chai Police District for follow-up.