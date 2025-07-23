Hong Kong police are investigating whether a teenage girl who went missing for several weeks had been involved in cross-border scam farm activities, with mobile phone traces showing she had been in Cambodia before she was found safe.

Hong Kong identity card holder Wu Peishan, 17, had left her hometown of Haifeng in Guangdong province on July 1 for a leisure trip to Beihai, Guangxi, accompanied by friends, her father told mainland Chinese media.

He called her directly on July 5 after failing to reach her by other methods. At first, she claimed to be in Shenzhen, but later admitted she was in Beihai.

On July 9, a friend told her mother that she had been out of contact for two days, sparking their concern, reports said.

The teenager’s phone location on July 5 showed she was in Vietnam, according to a police insider.

The parents found that the girl’s phone location on July 7 was Svay Rieng, a border province in southeastern Cambodia. This was reportedly the location of the last available signal.

The worried parents filed police reports in both Hong Kong and Haifeng.