Hong Kong police have said they will pursue Cantopop singer Tommy Yuen Man-on “to the end” after he failed to appear in court to face a shoplifting charge.

The force on Thursday condemned Yuen’s “shameful act” of fleeing Hong Kong to avoid facing justice, calling it a blatant challenge to the rule of law.

“All offenders should not have delusions that they can escape justice by fleeing Hong Kong,” a police spokesman said.

He said police would pursue fugitives to the end unless they surrendered themselves.

Yuen, a former member of the defunct Cantopop boy band E-kids, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night that he had already left Hong Kong and had never thought of appearing in court.

He was due to appear in Kowloon City Court on Wednesday on a count of theft for allegedly stealing HK$144.50 (US$18.40) worth of snacks and drinks from a supermarket last month.