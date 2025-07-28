Hong Kong police officers drew their guns and pepper spray bottles to subdue a man who allegedly attacked two women in Sham Shui Po early on Monday.

The man, 19, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attacking a 56-year-old woman with a knife and broom at the intersection of Pei Ho Street and Yu Chau Street, injuring her arm.

Upon receiving a report, officers rushed to the scene and located the suspect in Pei Ho Street Market. He was pulling the hair of a 65-year-old woman, who later reported feeling a headache.

A source said guns and pepper sprays were pulled out when officers attempted to subdue the suspect, a recognisance form holder from Vietnam. He has autism and receives regular check-ups at Princess Margaret Hospital.

Before he attacked the two women, he was holding a broom and talking to himself on the street, the source added.

The two victims and the suspect, who had a grazed forehead, were sent to the Caritas Medical Centre for treatment.