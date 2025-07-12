Hong Kong recorded 1,138 suicides last year, the highest number since 2003, with the rate for men aged 30 to 49 jumping sharply in a 12-month period, an NGO said on Saturday.

The Samaritan Befrienders Hong Kong released the findings of its analysis of the Coroner’s Court’s data, which showed a 4 per cent rise in the number of deaths from suicide compared with 2023. It urged society to maintain its focus on mental health and called for enhanced preventive efforts and support services.

Heymans Wong Hon-chi, the organisation’s chairman, said the suicide rate hit 15.1 per 100,000 people last year, the highest since 2003, adding that there were about 3.12 suicide deaths per day in Hong Kong on average.

He said the suicide rate among men aged 30 to 39 rose from 19.05 in 2023 to 24.38 last year. The rate for men aged 40 to 49 increased from 22.06 to 27.46.

“Men generally pay close attention to the economy and their employment prospects. We all know that the overall economic situation last year was not at its best or most ideal,” Wong said.

“Men in this particular age group often carry many burdens. Other than their career achievements, they are often caregivers or the major breadwinners for their families, which intensifies their stress.”