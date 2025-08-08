Hong Kong reported a new imported chikungunya fever case and another probable patient on Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to five in a week.

Health authorities said the latest confirmed case involved a 66-year-old woman with a chronic illness who lived in Kwai Tsing district.

A preliminary investigation by the Centre for Health Protection found that the woman travelled alone to visit relatives in Foshan, Guangdong province, from July 24 to Tuesday this week.

The patient could not recall being bitten by a mosquito, the centre said.

The woman developed a fever, rash and joint pain on Wednesday and went to see a doctor at Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan the next day. Her blood test results came back positive for the chikungunya virus.

The centre said the woman’s condition was stable.