Hong Kong singer-songwriter Khalil Fong, who died from illness last month at the age of 41, has left last words to inspire others to embrace life’s challenges and hold on to their dreams.

The message credited to Fong was included in a card distributed to attendees at a private memorial service held for the singer on Saturday, as reported by mainland China media Litchi News.

“Time waits for no one. As we age, we come to understand more deeply the duality of time – its reality and its illusion. Life presents us with countless twists and challenges, yet I believe one of our goals should be to navigate its path with grace and dignity,” Fong wrote.

“At this particular moment in my life, where everything seems to stand still, I am granted ample time to reflect on the past, contemplate the present with sincerity, and dream of the future. The name The Dreamer symbolises that even in the face of illness and life’s many trials, I remain here, filled with creative vision and boundless dreams,” he added, referring to his latest 10-track album, which carried a similar message.

“May you, in the days to come, continue to hold fast to your dreams, persevere in your efforts, grow, evolve and fully realise your potential at every stage of life.”

Fong’s shocking death was confirmed by his music label Fu Music on Saturday that he “left the world peacefully” on February 21 after battling illness for five years with a positive attitude.