Hong Kong singer Tommy Yuen Man-on has been arrested for allegedly stealing snacks from a supermarket, the Post has learned.

Yuen, a former member of the defunct Cantopop boy band E-kids, was arrested on Wednesday after he was spotted acting suspiciously by patrolling officers in To Kwa Wan, police said.

He allegedly stole items from a Wellcome supermarket and was carrying a credit card belonging to someone else, a police spokesman said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. The case is being handled by the Kowloon City district investigation team.

Yuen allegedly took 11 items, including bottled drinks, packets of candy, biscuits and coated peanuts, valued at about HK$140 (US$18).

Officers also confirmed that the credit card in his possession belonged to a friend, who was contacted to retrieve it at the police station.

Yuen, 45, previously served 26 months in jail for insulting police and officials and fabricating a fundraising story.