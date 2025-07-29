The Hang Seng Index fell 0.9 per cent to 25,316.44 as of 10.08am local time on Tuesday, while the Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.5 per cent. On the mainland, the CSI 300 Index slipped 0.1 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.
Investors were looking for fresh catalysts that could sustain the gains that drove the Hang Seng Index to its highest level in three and a half years. The Fed members will convene on Thursday and the central bank is widely expected to stand pat on its benchmark borrowing costs.
HSBC Holdings and Hang Seng Bank will kick off the earnings season, with both due to release interim reports on Wednesday. Six more companies in the Hang Seng Index are also scheduled to release results this week.
Other major Asia-Pacific markets were mixed: Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.7 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.1 per cent.