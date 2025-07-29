Caution returned to Hong Kong stocks as the city’s benchmark fell from its highest point in three years, with investors gearing up for the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision and earnings reports.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.9 per cent to 25,316.44 as of 10.08am local time on Tuesday, while the Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.5 per cent. On the mainland, the CSI 300 Index slipped 0.1 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.

Xinyi Solar Holdings slid 3.4 per cent to HK$3.10 and Xinyi Glass Holdings fell 3.1 per cent to HK$8.18. Tencent Holdings shed 1.1 per cent to HK$549.50 after Prosus, a major shareholder, cut its stake in the company.

Investors were looking for fresh catalysts that could sustain the gains that drove the Hang Seng Index to its highest level in three and a half years. The Fed members will convene on Thursday and the central bank is widely expected to stand pat on its benchmark borrowing costs.

HSBC Holdings and Hang Seng Bank will kick off the earnings season, with both due to release interim reports on Wednesday. Six more companies in the Hang Seng Index are also scheduled to release results this week.

Other major Asia-Pacific markets were mixed: Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.7 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.1 per cent.