Hong Kong health authorities have issued an isolation order for an 18-year-old student diagnosed with pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) and arranged screening for his teachers and classmates after he was earlier discharged from hospital against medical advice.

The Centre for Health Protection said on Friday it had been following up on the case of a male secondary school student who was admitted to hospital on May 14 due to shortness of breath, persistent coughing, blood in his sputum, fever and weight loss. He was confirmed to have TB.

Authorities said the patient, who had not received the Bacille Calmette-Guerin vaccine as recommended by the Hong Kong Childhood Immunisation Programme, was discharged against medical advice on May 25.

He was referred to the Chest Clinic for follow-up as he needed to continue directly observed treatment, but he received insufficient treatment and did not attend the other appointments as scheduled.

Despite repeated reminders from clinic medical staff, he finally received a short course of anti-TB treatment. Undergoing only brief treatment can worsen the infection and increase the risk of transmission, posing a public health threat, according to authorities. Treating the contagious disease usually takes at least six months, according to the Department of Health.

“Given the above, the [centre] issued an isolation order today [Friday] and the patient was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital for isolation and treatment,” it said.