Hong Kong’s tax chief has dismissed concerns that at least 20 reporters and their family members are being selectively audited, saying assessment procedures are applied uniformly and do not target specific industries or individuals based on their background.

Earlier this week, the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) raised concerns about the number of reporters and their family members being subject to what they called unreasonable tax reviews for allegedly under-reporting their income.

Commissioner of Inland Revenue Benjamin Chan Sze-wai brushed aside the accusations on Saturday, saying: “Some taxpayers have asked whether the Inland Revenue Department conducts tax audits based on special industries or specific backgrounds.

“I want to emphasise that we absolutely do not do this, nor do we have this practice. Our system treats all taxpayers consistently; all taxpayers have the chance to be invited for a tax audit.”

On Wednesday, the HKJA said that at least 20 journalists had been reviewed by the department for salary and profits taxes, and were asked to pay about HK$1 million (US$127,700).

After applying to the department for postponement of payment, they were still required to pay about HK$90,000.