Hongkongers and tourists will no longer be able to take taxis to visit the scenic High Island Reservoir in Sai Kung during certain peak times under a government plan to reduce crowds and congestion, the Post has learned.

An insider told the Post on Monday that taxis would be barred from entering Sai Kung Man Yee Road between 9am and 6pm to “effectively reduce road traffic in rush hours” during weekends, public holidays and mainland China’s “golden week” breaks from September 13.

The East Dam has become a hotspot among mainland visitors thanks to coverage on social media platforms, with concerns being raised about the environmental impact after crowds of tourists flocked to the area during the five-day Labour Day “golden week” in May.

Sai Kung Man Yee Road is the only road to and from the East Dam and West Dam. The reservoir can still be accessed via minibus No 9A.

The East Dam has become a hotspot among mainland Chinese visitors thanks to coverage on social media platforms. Photo: Dickson Lee

The source said the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department would set up a security guard booth at the entrance of the road, while the Transport Department would monitor the needs of the passengers and step up the minibus services when necessary.