Hong Kong’s tourism sector should consider offering promotional packages including hotel discounts to spectators at the coming National Games, which the city will co-host in November, authorities have said.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said on Monday that a unified ticket sales platform would be used for all Games events to be held in Guangdong province, Hong Kong and Macau, with more details to be announced soon.

She said once the Guangdong Provincial Executive Committee had finalised ticketing policies, her bureau would encourage the tourism sector to develop various packages, with a view to attracting mainland Chinese and overseas visitors to attend the Games and explore Hong Kong.

“We have already got in touch with the tourism sector and hope that it can introduce some packages or discounts,” Law told a meeting of the Legislative Council’s home affairs, culture and sports panel.

“When the ticketing arrangements are announced, all host cities will work together to tackle issues such as demand exceeding supply and scalping.”

Tickets will be available via the official website and mobile applications, as well as offline channels such as official outlets and booths at venues.