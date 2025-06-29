A 28-year-old finance worker has been arrested at Hong Kong International Airport after flying in from Canada, following the detection of narcotics with an estimated street value of HK$12 million (US$1.5 million) in her luggage.

The Hong Kong resident, who arrived from Vancouver, was intercepted by police on Saturday, and her carry-on suitcases were examined, according to Inspector Ng Ka-wai from the narcotics bureau.

Ng said on Sunday that officers discovered about 15kg (33lbs) of suspected “Ice” and 16kg of suspected cannabis buds.

She remained in custody and would be charged with drug trafficking before appearing in West Kowloon Court on Monday, Ng said.

Police said they believed the woman was recruited by a drug trafficking syndicate and might have been lured by financial incentives.

The force reiterated its zero-tolerance stance against drug trafficking, warning of serious consequences for anyone involved in such activities.