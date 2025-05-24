A 18-year-old Hong Kong woman attending a concert by Cantopop star Raymond Lam Fung had her camera lens worth HK$20,000 (US$2,550) stolen after a thief stealthily detached it.

According to police, they received a report from the woman at 11.51pm on Friday night saying she lost the camera lens outside the Hong Kong Coliseum in Hung Hom.

The force said the woman claimed the lens was still attached to her camera when she checked at around 11.30pm, but 15 minutes later it was gone.

The woman said on the Threads social media platform she was waiting for the singer to leave the venue after his concert outside Gate Y of when the lens was stolen.

The user wrote that she was standing near the traffic light and her camera was slung on her right shoulder.

Cantopop star Raymond Lam Fung Lam is holding six sold-out concerts at the coliseum from May 22 to 25 after a hiatus of nine years. Photo: Weibo / 好大一只胖皮卡

Another Threads user, a friend of the victim who claimed to be a witness, said two men dressed in white and about 170cm (5 feet and 7 inches) tall, detached the lens from the victim’s Canon EOS 5D camera.