Hong Kong’s first breast milk bank supported 120 infants in its first six months, with 230 mothers donating 900 litres (1,902 pints), just shy of exceeding the health authorities’ initial total yearly target.

Secretary for Health, Professor Lo Chung-mau, on Monday recognised donors’ selfless dedication, saying that “donating breast milk could even be harder than donating blood”.

“Donors have to take care of and breastfeed their own newborns while undergoing blood tests before they can donate their breastmilk. This requires a lot of effort,” he said at the official opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Breast Milk Bank.

He added that the authorities initially had set a target of collecting 1,000 litres per year, a goal that was almost reached in half that time.

Donation collection started on January 6 this year and began providing breast milk in March to babies with health complications due to illness or premature birth in neonatal intensive care units.

Among the 230 registered donors, Yoyo Chan Ho-yin shared her personal motivation at the ceremony, driven by her experience of two miscarriages.

“The moment I knew about the programme, I had decided that I would want to help save the lives of other premature and sick babies,” said Chan, who was at the ceremony with her one-year-old daughter.