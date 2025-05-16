The airline made the pledge on Friday as the first batch of 34 cadet pilots graduated from its training programme held partly in Hong Kong, including the inaugural in-house theoretical course by the Cathay Academy Flying Centre of Excellence.
The 30 men and four women completed the programme after about 80 weeks of training split between Cathay City’s simulators, ground theory training and flight practice in the United States and Australia.
During the graduation ceremony on Friday, Captain Chris Kempis, Cathay director of flight operations, said maintaining safety was an essential part of a pilot’s job.