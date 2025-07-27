Hongkongers have shared their concerns with the city’s leader on issues such as housing, innovation and technology, youth development and poverty, with the chief executive pledging to continue collecting public views before mapping out “pragmatic” policies.

In the first public consultation exercise ahead of his fourth annual policy address, John Lee Ka-chiu on Sunday met about 120 residents at Ma Tau Chung Government Primary School in Hung Hom, a neighbourhood where he grew up.

Residents issued a string of calls and suggestions at the two-hour forum, covering topics such as land and housing, transport, innovation and technology, financial services development, culture and sports, education, youth issues, poverty alleviation, healthcare services, social welfare and more.

“There are issues that members of the public care deeply about, so I attach great importance to district consultations,” Lee said after the forum, which was attended by the city’s top three principal officials and nearly all ministers.

“These views will let me have a better grasp on formulating policies and the allocation of resources when I prepare the policy address.”

Lee said he brought forward the policy address to September from October.