Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing has made his first in-person public appearance since controversy erupted over his conglomerate’s sale of its overseas ports to a consortium led by American investment firm BlackRock amid the US-China trade war, a deal that has drawn Beijing’s ire.

The founder of CK Hutchison Holdings visited Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital (HKSH) in Happy Valley on Tuesday to observe a demonstration of a cutting-edge, non-invasive device donated by the Li Ka Shing Foundation for treating liver cancer.

“[The hospital] providing this option is definitely great news,” Li said.

The “Histotripsy 2.0” system was delivered to the hospital this month.

The 96-year-old tycoon, nicknamed “Superman” for his business acumen and influence, appeared energetic and joyful, grinning while shaking hands with Walton Li Wai-tat, CEO of HKSH Medical Group and medical superintendent of the hospital.

The foundation and Temasek Trust, an arm of Singapore’s state investment fund, earlier donated two of the machines, which can remove cancerous tumours with ultrasound waves, to the city state. The Hong Kong tycoon made a rare video appearance during the gifting ceremony earlier this month.