Some visitors to Ocean Park Hong Kong have remained undeterred after a ride malfunctioned mid-air stranding 17 people, while an engineer has urged the government to strengthen oversight of the venue’s safety inspections.

The breakdown of the “Wild Twister” was the second ride that reported signal failure at the theme park in three months, resulting in passengers being stranded for more than an hour on Sunday morning.

The ride remained suspended for “repeated testing” and “inspections”, according to the park’s website on Monday.

The day after the accident, hundreds of excited visitors gathered at the front entrance of the theme park when it opened up, undeterred by the accident, with some saying that they were not concerned about the safety of the rides.

Steven Kwan Hin-so, a 17-year-old student, said that people need not avoid the theme park because of the accident, adding there were many other activities and attractions to participate in.

“We can play games. We can see the animals or anything else. The accident yesterday should not be a reason not to come,” Kwan said.