Hong Kong’s Pok Fu Lam neighbourhood was hit by heavy downpours in the early hours of Tuesday, with rainwater flooding a major thoroughfare and a public hospital, once forcing it to divert patients to other institutions.

The Hospital Authority said on Tuesday the severe flooding on some roads within the Queen Mary Hospital compound had earlier affected operations at its accident and emergency department, but that the waters had subsided and A&E services had resumed at noon.

The authority earlier notified the Fire Services Department to temporarily divert ambulance patients from Queen Mary Hospital to Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai.

Videos circulated online showed that the area outside the main block of Queen Mary Hospital had been seriously flooded, with multiple water barricades floating in the deluge.

A member of staff dries the floor at Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Karma Lo

Water had also rushed into the ground floor of the building, where some wheelchairs and beds were parked.