The head of an industry body for traditional Chinese medicine practitioners has said it is still too soon to jump to any conclusions after a Hongkonger suffered a “flesh-eating infection” and had his leg amputated following an acupuncture treatment, stressing that the risk involved is low.

Chan Wing-kwong, chairman of the Hong Kong Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioners Association, said on Wednesday that the case revealed by health authorities the previous day could be an isolated incident, adding that the patient had underlying illnesses.

“Residents do not need to be worried when they receive an acupuncture treatment by registered traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, as we have certain anti-infection guidelines and procedures,” Chan said during a radio programme.

“This is an isolated incident. Based on the available information, this is the first time such an incident has occurred in Hong Kong … Before the case is fully investigated, our comments and judgments will be unfair to the practitioner and patient.”

The Centre for Health Protection announced on Tuesday that the Hong Kong man, 47, had undergone an amputation of his left lower leg two days after he contracted Group A Streptococcal bacteria and was diagnosed with necrotising fasciitis, following acupuncture treatment he received at two traditional Chinese medicine clinics.

Necrotising fasciitis is commonly known as “flesh-eating infection”.