The foldable smartphone segment is rapidly moving beyond its nascent stages, transforming into a mature category that blends cutting-edge technology with practical, daily utility. In the Middle East, a region characterised for its love of digital innovation and premium devices, the introduction of a new flagship foldable carries significant weight.

HONOR recently unveiled its Magic V5 foldable in Dubai, a device meticulously engineered to redefine the user experience through a convergence of advanced hardware and deeply integrated artificial intelligence.

We chatted with Laurance Li, GM for HONOR GCC to delve deeper into the technical advancements, strategic market positioning, and HONOR’s overarching vision for the future of foldables,

Redefining durability and power

When discussing the core upgrades and engineering breakthroughs of the HONOR Magic V5, Laurance Li emphasised the company’s long-standing commitment to making foldables a seamless part of everyday life. He noted that while HONOR has consistently pushed the boundaries of slimness, from the Magic V2’s 9.9mm to the Magic V5’s remarkable 8.8mm, thinness is merely one dimension of innovation.

The Magic V5 primarily addresses critical user concerns: reducing bulk, extending battery life, enhancing durability, and improving photography capabilities.

The device’s robust design is anchored by the HONOR Super Steel Hinge, a component subjected to rigorous testing to endure 500,000 folds. This hinge also showcases impressive structural integrity, demonstrating its ability to lift a weight of 100 kilogrammes under controlled conditions – a feat recognised by a new Guinness World Record.

Further fortifying its resilience, the Magic V5 holds IP58 and IP59 dust and water resistance ratings. The inner display panel is protected by a NanoCrystal Shield, which offers a 15 times greater scratch resistance compared to standard glass.

Powering this advanced hardware is a 5,820mAh silicon-carbon battery, which Li said is the “industry’s largest battery in a foldable device”. This battery features 15 per cent higher silicon content for enhanced efficiency, providing ample power for extended use. Charging capabilities are equally robust, supporting both 66W wired and 50W wireless HONOR SuperCharge.

Li emphasised that this engineering prowess is rooted in HONOR’s manufacturing philosophy. “At the core of this engineering is HONOR’s AI Manufacturing process, the industry’s most advanced AI-powered production system, which enhances structural precision, durability, and design integrity,” he stated. This commitment is supported by substantial investment in research and development, with over 70 per cent of HONOR’s workforce dedicated to R&D, and 11.5 per cent of the company’s annual revenue reinvested into innovation.

AI at its core: Enhancing productivity and communication

Artificial intelligence forms a central pillar of the Magic V5’s user experience, particularly in enhancing productivity and communication. Laurance Li detailed how the device is designed to offer an “AI-first experience” through several integrated features.

A significant innovation is the Magic Sidebar, an intelligent, context-aware panel that dynamically adapts to user activity. “This smart feature suggests helpful features on the side bar based on what you’re doing,” Li explained. This intuitive design eliminates the need for users to switch between apps for common tasks like translation or summarization, ensuring that “everything you need appears right when you need it.”

The device’s operating system has been “reinvented… to enable better collaboration between hardware and software based on understanding of user intents,” incorporating a unique “human-based kernel to learn about and analyse user habits, personal intents as well as the environment.”

The Magic V5 also features deep integration with Google Gemini. “Central to this is Gemini Live, an AI assistant designed for real-time interaction and multitasking,” Li clarified. Gemini Live’s capabilities extend to analysing live video feeds to identify objects, text, and scenes, providing instant insights without requiring users to leave their current application. It also supports screen sharing with the AI assistant, allowing the device to understand and summarise complex content, such as legal documents or financial charts, and offer context-aware assistance. For seamless access, the innovative “Tap Tap” interaction allows users to launch Gemini simply by double-tapping the back of the device.

Beyond these broad AI capabilities, the Magic V5 integrates on-device AI for specific, critical functionalities:

AI call translation: Powered by HONOR’s on-device call translation large model, this feature ensures complete privacy by processing audio locally. It enables smooth real-time phone conversations between users speaking different languages, with only one party needing an HONOR device.

AI photography: The HONOR AI Super Zoom leverages an on-device AI RAW model to enhance image clarity and sharpness up to 30x zoom. For higher zoom levels, cloud processing is utilised to further improve image quality.

AI security: “HONOR Deepfake Detection also operates fully on-device to identify AI-generated face manipulations during video calls,” providing a crucial layer of privacy and security in an era of increasing AI-driven misinformation.

Li envisions a future where “smartphones will evolve from being just tools into intelligent companions that understand your preferences, anticipate your needs, help solve complex problems, and inspire creativity.”

Strategic market focus: Tailoring for the tech-savvy GCC

The UAE and wider GCC region play a pivotal role in HONOR’s global foldable strategy. Li highlighted that “The GCC region is one of the most dynamic and promising markets in the world for technology. Consumers here are highly tech-savvy, open to innovation, and quick to adopt new technologies, especially in areas like AI, advanced smartphones, and gaming.”

“This strong demand makes the region “an ideal launchpad for our most sophisticated devices,” he said.



The Magic V5 has been deliberately tailored to meet the needs of this discerning audience, designed to be “the perfect lifestyle companion for UAE users with busy, connected lives,” through its combination of advanced hardware and intelligent AI experiences. A key localised integration for the UAE market is the pre-installation of the UAE PASS app. This app, developed in partnership with the UAE’s Digital Government Regulatory Authority, provides users with secure and seamless access to government and private sector services from the moment they activate their device, showcasing HONOR’s commitment to delivering meaningful, locally relevant digital solutions.

Competitive landscape and market position

Li articulated HONOR’s perspective on the competitive landscape: “At HONOR, we welcome competition as a catalyst for innovation and growth within the foldable market.” He views the entry of new players as validation of increasing consumer interest. “HONOR has been a pioneer in the foldable space, consistently pushing the boundaries of technology and design with each generation of our foldable smartphones,” he asserted. The company’s strategy focuses on creating devices that are not only “as lightweight and comfortable to hold as bar phones, but also deliver a premium user experience.”

While specific country-by-country market share figures were not disclosed, Li shared internal data indicating HONOR’s rapid growth. “HONOR is the fastest-growing tech brand in the MENA region, with shipments rising over 83 per cent — a milestone no other smartphone brand here has achieved.” In the UAE specifically, “our sales in the first half of 2025 increased by 75 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.” He also noted that the HONOR Magic V3 “doubled foldable shipments”, and the HONOR 400 series “grew by 200 per cent”, signifying strong consumer adoption for both foldable and traditional flagship smartphones.

Pre-order, availability, and expanding ecosystem

The HONOR Magic V5 will be available in the UAE at a price of Dhs6,499 ($1,799). Pre-orders commenced on Thursday, August 14, with the device officially hitting shelves on Thursday, August 21.

For early adopters, HONOR has prepared a comprehensive pre-order package valued at Dhs3,695. This package includes a Bose Speaker, HONOR Magic Pen, and an additional HONOR Magic V5 Case. Crucially, it also features HONOR VIP Care+, which provides 12-month screen protection (covering one free replacement for both the inner and outer screens, with no cost for parts or labour). Purchases made after the initial month will still receive six months of screen protection. The VIP Care+ package further includes 24-month customised service for up to eight sessions.

The Magic V5 is offered in four elegant color options: Dawn Gold, Ivory White, Reddish Brown, and Black. Pre-orders are available through the HONOR Online Store, HONOR Experience Stores, and a wide network of retail partners, including Sharaf DG, Emax, Jumbo, Lulu, Carrefour, Eros, Etisalat by e&, Du, Virgin Megastore, Amazon, Noon, KM Trading, and Ecity.

Beyond the foldable, the launch event also showcased HONOR’s commitment to expanding its broader AI device ecosystem. The HONOR Magic Pad 3 tablet features a 13.3-inch 165Hz HONOR Eye Comfort Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, 8 speakers with HONOR Spatial Audio, and a large 12,450mAh silicon-carbon battery, all within an ultra-slim 5.79mm and lightweight 595g design.

The HONOR MagicBook Art 14 2025 laptop, designed for portability and performance, weighs just 1kg, is only 1cm thick, and features a 1600nit HONOR Eye Comfort Display.

These devices, alongside the Magic V5, leverage HONOR Share, a cross-platform file transfer and syncing technology that allows instant content sharing across various operating systems, illustrating HONOR’s strategic shift toward becoming a global AI device ecosystem leader.