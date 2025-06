Matias Rodriguez

Oct. 2, 2024 provided the chance for some to capture “devil’s horns” — the horns of a partially eclipsed Sun rising above the horizon. This shot shows the phenomenon appearing not against a horizon of land or sea but above a bank of clouds, made possible by a high-altitude vantage point on Maunakea on Hawaiʻi. The photographer used a Sony mirrorless camera and 300mm telephoto lens to take a 1/4000-second shot at f/22 and ISO 100.