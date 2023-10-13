OUR much-loved astrologer Meg sadly died earlier this year but her column will be kept alive by her friend and protégée Maggie Innes.

Read on to see what’s written in the stars for you today.

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

With the new moon solar eclipse, a new take on an existing agreement or fresh set of rules can happen.

Instead of trying to cling on to old feelings, you are ready to let them go and make space in your heart for new ones.

This is what a partner has been waiting for.

Single? The One is reading a supplement.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

Someone who works on a Saturday – perhaps in a performance role – can be your luck-link.

So listen very carefully when you meet.

If you’re in love, the Mars effect on passion is so physically hot, you may not get out of bed all day.

If you start the weekend single, one small change in a plan can bring The One.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

A new moon of creativity brings ideas to you from every corner of your life.

Add your unique sparkle to them.

This is a solar eclipse, so your skills are more intense and attract unexpected attention.

Reducing a love-list to fewer names, but more feelings, can be your key to happiness.

Luck adds up to 25.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

A specific address you may have only seen once but never forgotten can be a key part of your life – as the solar eclipse turns impossible dreams real.

In any family group, it can be the newest arrivals who are your best allies.

So don’t ignore anyone.

Passion is Mars-hot and Venus-close – what a mix!

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

You can come out with words, questions and ideas that astonish people – not just because they are unique, but because they are rooted in success.

People who can help you make the right moves are there, waiting.

A shopping trip you are not looking forward to can turn to dreamy when you meet a “J”.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

Even if a one-way bond of loyalty has lasted years, you can step away from it.

Love must flow equally in two directions if it is to be worthy.

The solar eclipse helps you say this out loud and get results.

Mercury adds practical points to the moon’s flights of fancy – and an ambitious cash question can be the outcome.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

What does the solar eclipse mean for you?

You have to decide – but you certainly have a lot of tempting options.

Starting over with a passion plan, and cutting out all the maybes this time, can be a great move.

When you’re handed a microphone outside, this is the moment a hidden talent breaks free.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

The moon and sun join forces in your chart and you can show all aspects of yourself openly.

One by one, long-kept secrets can emerge and dissolve away, leaving just a bright shining future.

If you’re a love-seeker, Mars powers your personal space and no one can, or wants to, resist.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

Mercury’s ability to keep on talking, without blaming or shaming, is such an asset in your chart.

It helps you leave a difficult situation behind and open up doors you may have assumed had closed forever.

Sincerity is what matters most in love, so don’t be tempted to play with the truth.

Luck points west.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

You define what success really means to you.

With the help of the solar eclipse, it can be something new and different to what you have tried before.

In love, this can be someone who seems so wrong on paper, yet in the flesh you are smitten.

A niche country or food can be the base for a brilliant business.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

A journey that’s been stalled or called off can be back on your personal map as power planets rev up your travel zone.

You’re so open to new directions at work and in love, your only barrier will be just how many potential team, or bed, mates will be lining up for you.

Still, only one stands out to your true self.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

You have a transformer moon in your chart and there’s no stopping your plans to behave in a fabulous way.

You won’t lose the real you, but the rest of you can have a lot of fun.

Mercury’s gifts for reading faces and hearing thoughts are extra intense, helping you select the perfect partner from an elite list.

