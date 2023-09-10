THIS is the horrifying moment a XL Bully dog mauled a girl before savaging a man in a ferocious rampage as terrified crowds fled the area.

The distressing video was shared on X/Twitter and shows the out of control animal attacking an 11-year-old victim in Bordesley Green, Birmingham.

The footage, which seems to have been captured from the top floor of a bus and posted on TikTok, initially focuses on the beast savaging a girl’s arm.

After a man in a green tank top manages to tackle the canine off the screaming girl, she can be seen entering a local green grocers called Zahir Supermarket with an injured forearm.

For a brief period the hound is held by a man on the floor, but it then escapes and sets its sights on another male wearing a white t-shirt, bum bag and shorts.

As he attempts to flee the area, the dog chases him over the road into the filling area of a Texaco petrol station causing him to fall over.

The dog latches its jaws into the man’s back as he desperately tries to shrug it off before an onlooker smacks the mutt with a shovel and others attempt to stop the assault.

Police said they had spoken to the dog’s owner and it is currently being held in secure kennels while the incident is investigated.

The girl and two men were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A full West Midlands Police statement read: “We’re investigating after three people were bitten by a dog in Birmingham yesterday (9 September).

“An 11-year-old girl ran past the dog as it was being walked by its owner in Bordesley Green, when she was bitten.

“Two men intervened but were bitten and left with injuries to their shoulders and arms.

“They were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

“The dog was initially taken to a local vet to be checked over before being taken into secure kennels while the investigation continues.

“The owner of the dog has been spoken to by officers.

“Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat quoting log 3245 of 9/9.”

What is an XL bully? The American Bully got recognition as a breed from US United Kennel Club in 2013. It’s been called a “natural extension” of the better known American Pit Bull Terrier. These muscular dogs have been crossbred with other breeds including English Bulldogs, Olde English Bulldogge, and American Bulldogs. XL refers the the dog’s size category, of which there are four: pocket, standard, classic and XL. XL’s tend to be around 33-50cm in height, and weigh in at 20-60kg.

It comes as shocking data revealed the breed has been involved in the majority of fatal dog attacks in the UK since 2021.

Despite this, the breed isn’t subject to any prohibitions under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and it’s legal to own one in the UK.

MPs recently called for the American Bully XL to become the fifth breed added to the UK’s banned list.

A mum told how she sacrificed her own arm to save her daughter from a horror XL Bully attack.

Katie Deere was walking her dog with her daughter in a pram on Thursday, August 17, in Askern, Yorkshire, when the beast attacked.

Jack Lis, was just 10 years old when he died in November 2021 having been mauled by an 8st dog called Beast.

He tragically died from “severe injuries to the head and neck” after being attacked by the canine as he visited a pal.

Jonathan Hogg was mauled to death by an American Bully XL while “he was dog sitting” in Greater Manchester after the beast “turned on him”.

Ian Symes, 34, died from “catastrophic” neck injuries after being mauled by a 52kg XL Bully dog that had been bought from travellers on Snapchat.

Known to friends as “Wiggy”, he died at a recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, after the savage attack on August 10 last year.

