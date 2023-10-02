4. Sinister

A bit off. A bit creepy. A portent of doom. The word sinister actually derives from the Latin word for “left” (and dexter, where the word dexterous comes from, means “right” which gives you an idea of how left handedness was viewed…). Sinister is a bit worrying.

Sinister, the movie, is quite a bit more than worrying. In it, Ethan Hawke plays a true crime writer who, unbeknownst to them, moves his family into a house where the previous residents were murdered. There he discovers a series of horrible home movies depicting the deaths of various different families — on investigation he finds out that in each occasion one child went missing. What follows is a bleak and scary horror surrounding the legend of an ancient entity called “Mr Boogie”, and atrocities carried out on, and by, children. Mushrooms are sinister. Sinister is more upsetting.

3. Pernicious

I wasn’t entirely sure exactly what pernicious meant so I looked it up. “Having a harmful effect, especially in a gradual or subtle way. ‘The pernicious effects of air pollution’”. Which sort of sounds more irritating than terrifying. Although air pollution is of course a very real problem.

Pernicious the movie is a Thai-American production shot entirely in Thailand. In it, three American girls travel to the country to teach for the summer, but once they are there, eerie things start happening, their new friends vanish and they are drawn deeper into Thai folklore. What they uncover is the story of an ill treated little girl murdered decades before, whose spirit is hell bent on vengeance.

2. Insidious

Insidious might be the most popular of the alarming one-word titles series, having spawned four follow ups to the original and raked in a whole bunch of money. It’s a pretty evocative title, which also implies a subtle approach very much with a hint of malice (there’s also a movie called Malice, starring Nicole Kidman, though this is a crime thriller not a horror).

Starring Rose Byrne and Patrick Wilson, written by Leigh Whannell and directed by James Wan (the dream team), the movie sees a couple’s young son fall into a coma and become possessed by ghosts in another astral plane called The Further. The plot’s inventive but the first film is notable for having one of the very best jump scares of the 2010s (crusty red demon face behind Patrick Wilson). Earns its title admirably.