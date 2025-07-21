Abstract

The true widow spiders, Latrodectus Walckenaer, 1805, comprise 35 species worldwide, nine of which are found in Europe. Only Latrodectus tredecimguttatus (Rossi, 1790), known as the Mediterranean black widow, has been documented in Albania. This spider is medically important due to the potent neurotoxin α-latrotoxin, which can be life threatening if left untreated. An intensive study was conducted in 2024, collecting data from a decade of clinical cases of spider bites in western Albania. A total of 238 hospitalized cases were collected, representing 9.92 cases per million population, with data on demographics and hospitalization. However, no deaths were recorded in the hospital wards, with the exception of one death that became apparent from discussion with the medical staff of Lushnje district. In addition, a comprehensive questionnaire was conducted in the same areas in May and June 2024 to assess knowledge and precautions regarding Mediterranean black widow spiders in the local population. The survey included responses from 532 people. The results showed varying levels of awareness and preparedness among the population, highlighting gaps in knowledge and preventive practices. In addition, extensive fieldwork was carried out to search for L. tredecimguttatus in areas and villages with higher numbers of bites. The results indicate that the local population of the municipality of Divjakë is at high risk due to the high abundance of Mediterranean black widow spiders. While the public health impact of L. tredecimguttatus has not been fully assessed across Albania, our observations in the western lowlands provide valuable recommendations for the local community.