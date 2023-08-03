Bury your ’dog underneath a blanket of melted emmental, cheddar, mustard and honey for a quick and delicious dinner, perfect for family nights in.

2. Cheesesteak hot dogs

Give fried green peppers the limelight in this simple recipe, which adds smoked cheddar slices and crispy onions to the mix.

3. Hoisin hot dogs

Brush your hot dogs with hoisin for a salty, tangy kick, then top with cucumber, sliced spring onions and a sriracha-mayonnaise combo.

4. NYC-style hot dogs with street cart onions

Ketchup, bright yellow mustard, carefully cooked caramelised onions and a little sauerkraut – perfect in its simplicity. It’s an American classic for a reason, and we love it on top of frankfurters in a hot dog bun.

5. Sticky cider onion hot dogs

Hot dogs and onions are meant to be together. Here finely sliced onions are cooked in melted butter, cider and vinegar for just over 30 minutes, then piled on top of frankfurters alongside mustard-mayo.

6. Korean hot dogs

Swap onions and ketchup for kimchi and spicy mayonnaise (honey, mayo, gochujang and rice wine vinegar) in this Korean-style hot dog. Finish with carrot ribbons and sesame seeds for a final flourish.

7. Chorizo hot dogs with chimichurri

Add a splash of colour to your hot dog with homemade chimichurri, a punchy sauce made from shallots, red chilli, garlic, parsley, coriander and a big glug of extra-virgin olive oil. We like ours with crumbled feta on top, too.

8. Maple-glazed hot dogs with mustardy onions

Mustard seeds add a punchy kick to slow-cooked caramelised onions in this sticky recipe. Perfect on top of good-quality pork sausages brushed with maple syrup.

9. Tropical vegan hot dogs

Top vegan frankfurters with a fruity salsa made from pineapple, red onion, green chilli, lime and fresh coriander. Don’t forget the sriracha!

10. Sweet chilli dogs

Slow-cooked onions are pepped up with sweet chilli sauce in this five-ingredient recipe, ready in less than 30 minutes.

11. Pulled pork sloppy joe dogs

Pile homemade pulled pork on top of hot dogs for this epic recipe, then finish with soured cream, shallot rings and toasted yellow mustard seeds.

12. Philly-style cheese dogs

Chipolatas, caramelised onions, roasted peppers and a creamy cheese sauce… what else could you want on top of your frankfurters? We’ve suggested shop-bought cheese sauce in this recipe but you could easily make your own.

More hot dog topping ideas

Need even more inspiration? Here are some more quick and delicious hot dog toppers to try.

BBQ sauce

Learn how to make superb homemade BBQ sauce and improve your hot dog with our easy recipe – it’s incredibly moreish.

Chunky guacamole

This is the best version of this classic guacamole dip. The ingredients are kept to a minimum, so it’s as fresh-tasting as possible.

Blue cheese sauce

Pack a flavour punch with our cheese dip made with stilton. Enjoy with your hot dog, try on salads for a real kick or serve with breadsticks.

Ultimate tomato salsa

Make this tasty healthy salsa in just 5 minutes with tomatoes, onion, garlic, lime, coriander and white wine vinegar. Serve on top of hot dogs or with nachos, and let everyone dig in.

Crispy onions

Scatter these crispy onions over hot dogs or burgers for extra crunch – they can be made ahead and stored in an airtight container for quick dinners.

Quick celeriac remoulade

The all-time classic way of serving celeriac, this hot dog topper (or dinner party starter) is healthy and requires no cooking.

Hot dog sides

What do you like on the side on your hot dog? Check out our best sides, from loaded fries to luxury coleslaw and homemade baked beans.

Greek loaded fries

Bake some budget-friendly frozen fries and pile them high with a moreish Greek-inspired topping of feta, olives, tomatoes and cucumber. Great for sharing.

Loaded potato skins

Enjoy these potato skins as a relaxed starter or snack. Use chives instead of spring onion for a milder flavour, or omit the bacon for a veggie version.

Classic homemade coleslaw

Forget shop-bought versions and make a homemade slaw. It’s an ideal side dish for barbecues or to serve with burgers, salads, sandwiches and more.

Chopped green salad with herby chilli dressing

This fresh, crunchy side dish makes a great addition to any buffet, with avocados, cucumber, green peppers and a zingy dressing.

Dill pickled cucumbers

Forget shop-bought gherkins and pickles – making your own preserved cucumbers is much tastier, and easy to do, too.

Three bean salad with mozzarella

This substantial salad features a delicious mixture of cannellini, kidney and green beans, and is ideal for a summer picnic.

Healthy baked beans

Try our speedy, healthy recipe for homemade baked beans. It wins hands down when it comes to taste and texture, and delivers three of your five-a-day.

