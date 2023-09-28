Brokerage firm UBS maintained a buy rating on L&T while CLSA recommended a buy on ICICI Lombard.

Jefferies has a buy rating on RIL and Motilal Oswal recommended a buy on Global Health (Medanta).

We have collated a list of recommendations from top brokerage firms from ETNow and other sources:

UBS on L&T: Buy| Target Rs 3600

UBS maintained a buy rating on L&T but raised the target price to Rs 3600 from Rs 3040 earlier.

Past strategies aided capability/scale and asset light sustainability is the new strategy for the company.

Overall, the domestic infra remains healthy and the brokerage firm sees a potential upside to FY24E order guidance.

The company views any weakness ahead of the election as a good opportunity to accumulate. L&T to record healthy 17%/32% CAGRS in core sales/EPS in FY23-26.



CLSA on ICICI Lombard: Buy| Target Rs 1550

CLSA maintained a buy rating on ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1550. Motor segment is picking up momentum with each passing month.

Floods in north India and the catastrophe reinsurance trigger is at Rs 400 million. Higher growth can offset a higher combined ratio.



Jefferies on RIL: Buy| Target Rs 2975

Jefferies maintained a buy rating on RIL but raised the target price to Rs 2975 from Rs 2950 earlier.

JioAirFiber could unlock a $7-10 billion revenue opportunity. It could spur broadband adoption among 85 million Pay-TV homes that don’t have internet access.

The brokerage firm sees Jio as well positioned to scale its FWA offering to 35 million homes by Mar-26.

Motilal Oswal on Global Health (Medant): Buy| Target Rs 840

Motilal Oswal initiated coverage with a buy rating on Global Health with a target price of Rs 840. Medanta is a leading tertiary care service provider with established presence in North and East India.

It has built its hospital network in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, Patna, and Noida (upcoming). It has nearly 2,700 beds and intends to add more than 1,300 beds over the next three years.

Medanta trades at 23x EV/EBITDA (10% premium to the sector due to its size/ profitability) to arrive at a target of Rs 840.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by experts are their own. These do not represent the views of the Economic Times)