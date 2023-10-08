“The Biden administration is planning to announce military aid for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza but is concerned that the chaos among House Republicans could hamper approval of more aid,” Axios reports.

“Israel is expected to go on a massive counter-offensive in Gaza that could take several weeks and likely will need additional U.S. military assistance — especially if the war expands to other arenas, such as Lebanon.”

Wall Street Journal: “A senior administration official said that the recent dysfunction in Congress, including the vacant speakership, had been the topic of discussion at the White House with regard to options for assisting Israel.”

