WASHINGTON – Amid a summer of heavy rain and flooding across America, the House Appropriations Committee voted to slash funding for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) on Tuesday. The 26 percent cut in wastewater infrastructure dollars is contained in the Interior-Environment spending bill approved by the committee.

The bill also significantly reduced funding for the Drinking Water SRF, even as communities are working to remove lead pipes and filter PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ out of drinking water.

The committee’s cuts come on the heels of the latest Safe for Swimming? report by Environment America Research & Policy Center, which shows that 60 percent of coastal and Great Lakes beaches tested had at least one day where fecal bacteria levels indicated health risks for swimmers. Sewer overflows and stormwater runoff are common sources of bacteria and pathogens in America’s waterways.

John Rumpler, clean water director for Environment America, issued this statement in response to the committee’s decision to cut water infrastructure funding:

“From beaches to kitchen faucets, Americans deserve clean water. Yet some representatives in Congress have voted for a bill that leaves us with fewer resources to make that happen.

“As Americans experience floods and beach closings this summer, now is not the time to slash the funds communities need to stop the flow of nasty bacteria and pollution into our water. With toxic PFAS chemicals also in the drinking water of more than 158 million people, and more than 9 million lead pipes still in use, Congress needs to step up on water infrastructure funding — not take a step back.

“When Congress passed the bipartisan Clean Water Act more than 50 years ago, they vowed to make all our waterways safe for swimming, fishing and drinking. It’s high time for legislators to commit the resources for our nation to reach that goal.”