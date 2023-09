“Half a dozen House Republicans announced a deal on Sunday to temporarily fund the government with the goal of averting a shutdown at the end of the month. But it’s far from certain that the proposal would unite their fractious conference to send a bill to the Senate, where it is expected to get rejected,” the Washington Post reports.

“The short-term funding bill would keep the government running until Oct. 31 and trigger a one percent cut to current fiscal levels.”

