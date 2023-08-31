The higher interest rates go, the more house prices will fall. Yet the BoE under governor Andrew Bailey is still expected to increase bank rate by another 0.25 per cent to 5.5 percent at its next meeting on September 21. This could finally tip the property market over the brink.

Latest figures from home buying portal Zoopla show property transactions have plunged by more than a fifth this year, taking us back to 2012 levels.

While cash buyer sales hold steady, there has been a 28 percent drop in the number of people buying with a mortgage as interest rates soar.

Separate figures published today by the Bank of England also show the mortgage crunch intensifying.

More than 1.6million homeowners whose fixed-rate mortgage deals are set to expire this year face a sharp increase in repayments.

Nearly a million homeowners face paying £500 more interest every month.

Many simply cannot afford it as the cost-of-living crisis pushes up prices across the board at a time when people are paying the highest tax rates in 70 years.

Zoopla executive director Richard Donnell reckons mortgage rates need to fall below five percent before people are ready to start moving homes again.

He predicts house prices will fall 22 percent in total by 2026.