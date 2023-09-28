Introduction: UK home sellers increase discounts to secure deals
Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of business, the financial markets and the world economy.
UK house sellers are cutting asking prices to persuade buyers to reach a deal, as high interest rates continue to depress the market.
A new report from Zoopla this morning shows that buyers are managing to secure reductions even as the normally busy autumn selling season begins.
The average discount to the asking price rose to 4.2% in September, the highest since 2019, which equates to a reduction of £12,125.
In London and the South East, selling prices are 4.8% below asking prices, compared to 2.8% for the rest of the UK.
One in 10 house prices dropped by more than 10 per cent before finding a buyer, reports Richard Donnell, research director at Zoopla.
This highlights how the housing market is continuing to adjust to higher borrowing costs. The 14 increases in UK interest rates since December 2021 have left people with much less buying power.
Zoopla points out:
The more than doubling in mortgage rates since last 2021 together with increases in the cost of living represents a big adjustment for home buyers and the wider market.
Its report also found that demand for homes has risen for the first time since the Spring, with enquiries to estate agents up 12% since the August bank-holiday weekend.
But, that still leaves demand still remains a third lower than a year ago.
Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, says buyers and sellers are finding an ‘affordable middle ground’:
“This recent report reiterates what our member agents are telling us.
Last month there was a 29% rise in the number of new properties for sale which shows many people are continuing to find an affordable middle ground when coming to the market and negotiations well underway.
The agenda
-
8am BST: Spanish inflation data for September
-
9am BST: ECB Economic Bulletin
-
10am BST: Eurozone consumer confidence for September
-
1pm BST: German inflation report for September
-
1.30pm BST: US GDP (final estimate) for Q2
Key events
UK pub chain Mitchells & Butlers has some encouraging news for customers, and shareholders this morning – inflationary pressures are easing.
Mitchells told the City in a trading update this morning that “cost headwinds are abating” and remain at the bottom end of its previous expectations.
Mitchells has also reported a rise in annual sales growth, as customers kept heading to the pub despite the cost of living squeeze.
In the year to 23 September 2023, like-for-like food sale rose 8.6% while drinks sales rose 9.9%, meaning M&B expects its results to be “at the top end of consensus expectation” this year.
Phil Urban, M&B’s chief executive, says:
“We are delighted to have continued our strong like-for-like sales performance through the fourth quarter, underpinned by volume growth and reflecting increasing out-performance against the market.
Shares in M&B are 2.5% higher in early trading.
Lower mortgage rates are more likely to improve affordability, and buying power, than falling house prices in the next 12-18 months, says Zoopla.
They predict average mortgate rate will soon drop back below 5%, now that the Bank of England left interest rates on hold last week.
Zoopla says:
Across the UK’s biggest lenders, the average 5-year 75% LTV fixed rate. loan currently averages 5.1%. We expect mortgage rates to continue to fall slowly in the coming weeks into the high 4%’s.
However, uncertainty remains over the trajectory for inflation and how quickly this will fall back to the Bank of England’s 2% target.
Our consistently held view is that mortgage rates over 5% mean lower sales and year-on-year price falls. The closer mortgage rates get to 4% the more buyers will come back into the market, supporting sales and pricing levels.
UK mortgage payers making big changes to meet higher payments
Rupert Jones
A seperate report today shows that mortgage holders are making big changes to their finances to cope with dramatically higher monthly payments.
That can includes cutting pension contributions and downsizing to a smaller property, my colleague Rupert Jones reports.
Faced with either the immediate reality of higher mortgage costs or the prospect of a sharp rise in payments once an existing deal has expired, more than 1,000 mortgage holders were asked this month by KPMG whether they had either already taken, or were considering taking, action to deal with this.
About 18% said they had raided their savings in order to reduce what they owed, while 25% said they were considering doing this.
When it came to moving at least part of the mortgage over to interest-only, so the household clears just the interest that accrues on that part, thereby cutting monthly repayments, 16% said they had already done this, and 24% said they were thinking about doing so.
Zoopla’s latest data suggests recent falls in mortgage rates – as well as price discounts – are encouraging some potential buyers back to the housing market.
Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive investor, says
“Zoopla said enquiries about properties listed on its website rose by 12% over the past four weeks, suggesting that the worst could be over for the UK’s struggling housing market.
A combination of the back-to-school season, disinflation, soaring rents, cooling house prices, and an improvement in mortgage offers have prompted potential buyers to revisit the property purchase market.
With the Bank of England keeping rates on hold and dwindling demand for borrowing, mortgage brokers are having to price their rates more competitively in order to attract customers.
Year-on-year property enquiries are still down, and mortgage rates are up, but dynamics have become slightly more favourable for potential mortgage holders in recent weeks. Seasonally, September is typically seen as a good month for the property market after the end of the summer lull and before the festive season kicks in, prompting more buyers to strike while the iron is hot, particularly with house prices dropping at their fastest pace in 14 years in August, according to Halifax.”
Zoopla also reports that house prices have fallen by 0.5% over the last 12 months.
That’s a lower estimate than Nationwide, which has reported prices by 5.3% in the last year, the fastest pace in 13 years.
Zoopla say:
Many households have delayed moving while more fixed-rate loans, tougher affordability testing and a robust jobs market means there are few forced sellers in the market.
Our index has recorded a 0.5% price fall over the last year – the first annual decline for over a decade, since June 2012. House price falls are concentrated in southern England where higher mortgage rates have had a bigger impact on pricing.
Introduction: UK home sellers increase discounts to secure deals
Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of business, the financial markets and the world economy.
UK house sellers are cutting asking prices to persuade buyers to reach a deal, as high interest rates continue to depress the market.
A new report from Zoopla this morning shows that buyers are managing to secure reductions even as the normally busy autumn selling season begins.
The average discount to the asking price rose to 4.2% in September, the highest since 2019, which equates to a reduction of £12,125.
In London and the South East, selling prices are 4.8% below asking prices, compared to 2.8% for the rest of the UK.
One in 10 house prices dropped by more than 10 per cent before finding a buyer, reports Richard Donnell, research director at Zoopla.
This highlights how the housing market is continuing to adjust to higher borrowing costs. The 14 increases in UK interest rates since December 2021 have left people with much less buying power.
Zoopla points out:
The more than doubling in mortgage rates since last 2021 together with increases in the cost of living represents a big adjustment for home buyers and the wider market.
Its report also found that demand for homes has risen for the first time since the Spring, with enquiries to estate agents up 12% since the August bank-holiday weekend.
But, that still leaves demand still remains a third lower than a year ago.
Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, says buyers and sellers are finding an ‘affordable middle ground’:
“This recent report reiterates what our member agents are telling us.
Last month there was a 29% rise in the number of new properties for sale which shows many people are continuing to find an affordable middle ground when coming to the market and negotiations well underway.
The agenda
-
8am BST: Spanish inflation data for September
-
9am BST: ECB Economic Bulletin
-
10am BST: Eurozone consumer confidence for September
-
1pm BST: German inflation report for September
-
1.30pm BST: US GDP (final estimate) for Q2