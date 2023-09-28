Introduction: UK home sellers increase discounts to secure deals

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of business, the financial markets and the world economy.

UK house sellers are cutting asking prices to persuade buyers to reach a deal, as high interest rates continue to depress the market.

A new report from Zoopla this morning shows that buyers are managing to secure reductions even as the normally busy autumn selling season begins.

The average discount to the asking price rose to 4.2% in September, the highest since 2019, which equates to a reduction of £12,125.

In London and the South East, selling prices are 4.8% below asking prices, compared to 2.8% for the rest of the UK.

One in 10 house prices dropped by more than 10 per cent before finding a buyer, reports Richard Donnell, research director at Zoopla.

NEW @Zoopla HPI out today – 12% more buyers this month, who are unwilling to compromise on what they want, house prices -0.5% yoy. Still rooted in a buyers market with 4.2% gap between asking and achieved prices. 1 in 5 sales agreed at >10% below asking. pic.twitter.com/CiKu8bz5Oz — richard donnell (@richard_donnell) September 28, 2023

This highlights how the housing market is continuing to adjust to higher borrowing costs. The 14 increases in UK interest rates since December 2021 have left people with much less buying power.

Zoopla points out:

The more than doubling in mortgage rates since last 2021 together with increases in the cost of living represents a big adjustment for home buyers and the wider market.

Its report also found that demand for homes has risen for the first time since the Spring, with enquiries to estate agents up 12% since the August bank-holiday weekend.

Buyer demand at UK estate agents Photograph: Zoopla

But, that still leaves demand still remains a third lower than a year ago.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, says buyers and sellers are finding an ‘affordable middle ground’:

“This recent report reiterates what our member agents are telling us. Last month there was a 29% rise in the number of new properties for sale which shows many people are continuing to find an affordable middle ground when coming to the market and negotiations well underway.

The agenda