

House GOP lawmakers, joined by 35 Democrats, voted on Thursday to reverse a Biden-era rule that effectively allows California to impose a national electric vehicle (EV) mandate. [emphasis, links added]

In a 246-164 vote, House lawmakers voted to roll back California’s plan to transition away from gas-powered cars.

California’s “Advanced Clean Cars II” rule, signed off under Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Clean Air Act in December 2024, was set to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in the state and 11 others by 2035.

“Today’s vote was a huge win for U.S. consumers. We are one step closer to restoring consumers’ ability to choose the cars that best meet their needs,” American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers President and CEO Chet Thompson, along with American Petroleum Institute President and CEO Mike Sommers, wrote in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“California’s unlawful ban should never have been authorized, and Governor Newsom should never have been allowed to seize this much control over the American vehicle market.”

Numerous other states have opted-in to California’s auto rules, including Colorado, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia.

“American consumers, not out-of-touch politicians, should decide what vehicle best fits their individual needs,” Republican Pennsylvania Rep. John Joyce, who sponsored the legislation, wrote in a statement provided to the DCNF.

“Since I arrived in Washington, I have led this fight to protect consumer freedom and save the American auto industry from dangerous environmental regulations. As this legislation takes its first step toward reaching President Trump’s desk, I urge my colleagues in the Senate to support this bill to save our auto industry and protect the freedom of the open road,” he continued.

Joyce introduced the resolution using the Congressional Review Act, which lets Congress bypass a filibuster and overturn federal rules with a simple majority vote in both the House and Senate.

If the Senate doesn’t overturn the waiver, the EPA would have to go through a lengthy rulemaking process to roll it back, meaning California’s stricter zero-emission standards could stay in place for years.

Read rest at Daily Caller