What do you get if you cross a traditional houseboat with a luxury yacht? This U.S firm has the answer.

Florida-based Reina Boats has designed a series of ‘house-yachts’ – luxury vessels that owners ‘can take on yachting adventures as well as use to enjoy waterfront living in [a] marina’.

The collection offers five models – from ‘floating RVs’ to luxurious two-storey ‘waterfront condos’ – with fully furnished boats priced between £746,360 ($925,000) and £1million ($1.275million).

Each vessel is built from marine aluminium and is designed for sailing on lakes, canals, and the open sea – offering ‘the comfort of home at sea’.

‘The hull design is based on catamaran engineering principles. All the materials used in the interior and exterior spaces are commonly used in the yachting sector,’ says designer and Reina Boats co-founder Emin Gunal.

The Reina Live L44 DR (above) is spread across two floors, connected by a spiral staircase

Maximum speeds range from eight knots (9mph) to 12 knots (14mph), depending on the size and model of the house-yachts.

The smallest model, the Reina Mini T26 (26ft/8m long), has its living quarters spread across one level, which is complete with a kitchen, living room and bathroom. It also has ‘a hardtop that doubles as extra deck space’ and ‘a foredeck and swimming platform on the stern’, the company’s website reveals.

Next in the series are two mid-sized models – the Reina Hotel M32 and the Reina Midi M34 (both 34ft/10m long).

The biggest models are the Reina Live L44 DR and the Reina Live L44 SR (both 44ft/13m long).

The mid and large house-yachts feature two decks that are connected by a spiral staircase, with an outdoor ‘entertainment space’ on the top deck.

The two L44 models both comprise a long foredeck, indoor and outdoor living and dining areas, a full C-shape kitchen, and a bathroom.

The main difference is the sleeping accommodation, with the L44 SR offering one enclosed master bedroom with a double bed, and the L44 DR offering two smaller bedroom cabins – one enclosed master bedroom with a double bed and another with bunk-beds.

In this way, the former can accommodate up to four people sleeping on the boat while the latter sleeps up to seven people.

The smaller M34 and M32 models both sleep up to two people.

Each of these house-yachts has one bedroom, a kitchenette, indoor and outdoor dining, an office space, and a toilet and shower.

The latter is more open plan, though, with the bedroom covering ‘the entirety of the yacht… like a floating room in a luxury hotel’, and the bathroom is split, so that the shower and toilet can be used separately at the same time.

The L44 DR boasts an ‘expansive’ second-storey deck – billed as an outdoor ‘entertainment space’ – with hardwood floors and glass safety railings

The Reina line is powered by ‘remarkably quiet’ U.S-made Mercury Marine engines, with customers also able to opt for battery power.

The ‘house-yachts’ concept was born after Gunal and co-founder Hayri Dayi researched the U.S houseboat market and realised that existing designs were largely ‘stuck in the design of the 1980s’ and were ‘boats that yacht and catamaran owners would never consider buying’.

It inspired the concept of a superyacht and houseboat hybrid, as Gunal remarks: ‘Superyachts generally focus more on speed, manoeuvrability, and performance at sea.

The house-yachts are said to be ‘popular’ among those wanting to spend long periods of time at sea for special events or for a quiet getaway

It’s estimated it will take six months to one year for customers to receive their ‘house-yachts’ after purchase

The smallest model, the T26 (above), has its living quarters on one level, which features a kitchen, living room, bathroom, and deck area

The ‘house-yachts’ under construction at a site in Turkey. Each vessel is built from marine aluminium

‘While house-yachts have the same nautical characteristics but place more emphasis on comfort and interior concept. House-yachts have larger living spaces, often with private terraces and arrangements to maximise sea views.’

Gunal adds: ‘Every detail in the design is an expression of its connection to the sea, from the perfect blue of the water to the warm texture of the sand.’

He says that the vessels can sail the same distance as a classic superyacht but do so more slowly and ‘more comfortably’. The vessel is also ‘more affordable’ than a superyacht, he adds.

Gunal highlights that the house-yachts are ‘popular’ among those wanting to spend long periods of time at sea for special events or for a quiet getaway.

Models of these vessels are currently under construction in Turkey, with plans in place for a ‘house-yacht’ to hit the water in Miami later this year.

‘We already have [a] long list of enquiries from all around the world including, USA, Spain, Australia, UAE, Canada,’ Gunal says.

It’s estimated it will take six months to one year for customers to receive their ‘house-yachts’ after purchase.